Mississippi Food Network aims to address food insecurity in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This holiday season many people are working to feed those in need, but hunger is an issue that for some is an everyday reality.

12 News spoke to the Mississippi Food Network about its role in fighting food insecurity statewide, which has become a problem for 56 percent of seniors and more than 600,000 people.

“Mississippi is a state that has dealt with food insecurity way before the pandemic happened,” said Crystal Alfaro.

Alfaro said she knows what it’s like to not have enough to eat. She said the pandemic has increased the need for many families.

“For not just people who were already dealing with it, but also for people that never imagined in their wildest dreams. So it’s increased the need in ways we would never have imagined, and it’s increased the work that we do.”

In October of 2019, the Mississippi Food network distributed 24 million pounds of food, but this year that number jumped to 37 million.

“We have lots of different programs. We feed citizens, and there are lots of different ways to get involved,” said Alfaro.

Pastor Devon Adams said, “We normally operate every week and sometimes twice a week on every 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturday, and the Mississippi Food Network saw what we were doing and partnered with us, and they have been a blessing to us and the City of Jackson. And I’ve ever found that people come from Clinton and Bolton to get some of this.”

The Mississippi Food Network is continuing to accept volunteers and agency partners. They encourage anyone interested in fighting food insecurity to reach out.

For more information, click here.

