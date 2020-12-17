Mississippi Food Network helps with food insecurity amid pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The coronavirus pandemic has impacted thousands of people across Mississippi and has only added to the food insecurity issues.

Organizers at the Mississippi Food Network have ordered extra food in anticipation to feed even more people than they already have this year. The group distributes food year round. They have distributed almost 13 million more pounds of food compared to last year.

Kelly Mott, director of external affairs for the Mississippi Food Network, said in a normal year, the warehouse would be full of food bins from in-person donations. Although there haven’t been as many in-person donations this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual food drives have increased.

“This year, we have been blessed beyond measure to see an increase in donations. Mississippians always seen to show up and show out, and we are so appreciative to our donors that continue to give so that we can meet the need of our hungry neighbors,” stated Mott.

The organization will receive a major donation from Kroger on Thursday. The grocery store chain will donate more than 1,700 food boxes, which contain non-perishable food items.

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who recently made donations to Alcorn State University and Tougaloo College, donated $9 million to the Mississippi Food Network. This is the single largest donation the organization has ever had. Scott is the former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

If you would like to make a donation to the Mississippi Food Network, click here.

