Mississippi Food Network receives $10,000 grant from Bayer Fund

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Mississippi Food Network announced it received a grant for $10,000 from Bayer Fund. The money will be used to increase MS Food Network’s child feeding efforts in rural Madison County by distributing meal/snack bags through MS Food Network’s member agencies in Canton and Flora.

“In this trying and unprecedented time, we are thankful to Bayer Fund for their very kind donation. This funding allows Mississippi Food Network to continue to provide a much-needed service to children in rural Madison County, MS,” said Charles Beady, CEO of the MS Food Network.

Each meal/snack bag will contain shelf-stable items, such as peanut butter and jelly, oatmeal, macaroni and cheese, packaged fruit and shelf-stable milk or juice. The program will provide food to 100 children in the area each week.

“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, President of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help combat challenges such as food insecurity, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education and support services to patients and families managing an illness or disease.”

