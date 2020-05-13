Mississippi Food Network receives donation from Paul Moak Subaru

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Paul Moak Subaru presented the Mississippi Food Network with a gift that will help provide nearly 35,000 meals for Mississippians.

Mississippi Food Network CEO Charles Beady said 600,000 citizens go to bed hungry everyday. With 430 agencies throughout the state, more than 2.5 million meals were distributed just last month.

“Certainly there are people who are impacted by this more than others. So, we want to try to make sure those folks are getting taken care of to the best of our ability. That’s why we thought donating some meals would be a great effort. So, that’s why we did it,” explained Beady.

The Mississippi Food Network expects to distribute millions of meals through December 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To thank the Mississippi Food Network employees for providing meals for others everyday, Paul Moak Subaru is planning to provide meals for them. This will be organized for a later date.