Mississippi Food Network receives new trailer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Food Network unveiled a new 53 foot trailer.

The organization obtained the trailer through a $136,000 grant from Tyson Foods. The grant also funded mobile pantries in Carthage, Forest, and Vicksburg, all areas where Tyson has operations.

Through the mobile pantry, 30 pounds of fresh producer, 10 pounds of protein and 10 pounds of shelf-stable food are distributed each month. The mobile pantry served at least 250 families each month.

In 2019, Mississippi Food Network distributed 27.5 million pounds of food through 430 agencies. For more information, visit this website.