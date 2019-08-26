Mississippi Food Network to announce dairy initiative

The Mississippi Food Network and The Dairy Alliance will announce a new initiative Monday to help give food pantries in Mississippi access to dairy products.

The Milk2myplate program is a new initiative from both the MFN and the Dairy Alliance in order to give much needed dairy products to food pantries across Mississippi.

In addition, The Dairy Alliance will be presenting a $35,000 grant to help MFN supply dairy products for low-income Mississippians who suffer from hunger and food insecurity.

The announcement will be made Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Mississippi Food Network.