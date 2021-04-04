Mississippi for Black Voters host registration drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Primaries for City of Jackson elections are Tuesday and the Mississippi for Black Voters partnered with New Horizon Church to not only feed families in need, but also register voters.

Drivers wrapped around the New Horizon parking lot received a free t-shirt, mask, treats and bag of food.

The non-profit out 350 meals together providing chicken or a ham to go with cornbread mix, vegetables and water.

While waiting in line, volunteers told people about the upcoming elections, registration deadlines to register to vote and how to find their correct polling stations on election days.

“We have push cards here and on them we have a QR code so this will provide information to voters about where they can vote. It has all of the Jackson polling places listed in this QR code,” said Black Voters Matter Mississippi senior coordinator Carol Blackmon.

Black Voters Matter emphasized the damage from the coronavirus pandemic and ice storm still linger over thousands of Jackson families driving them to hold these events so many rely on.