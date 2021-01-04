Mississippi Forestry Commission announces 2021 dates for Prescribed Burning Short Course

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) announced the dates for the 2021 Prescribed Burning Short Course. The course is open to the public and designed for anyone wishing to become a Certified Burn Manager in Mississippi.

Four sessions will be offered across the state in 2021:

January 20 – Hilton Garden Inn, Starkville

February 2 – MSU Extension Service Building, Pontotoc

February 16 – The Mattox Center, Grenada

March 2 – Hilton Garden Inn, Hattiesburg

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the MFC has condensed the Prescribed Burning Short Course to a one-day session. However, all students attending a one-day Prescribed Burning Short Course session must complete the online delivery of the National Wildfire Coordinating Group’s (NWCG) course “S-190 – Introduction to Wildland Fire Behavior” prior to attending their scheduled session. Students must bring the S-190 Certificate of Completion to the Prescribed Burning Short Course on their date of attendance.

Upon completion of the Prescribed Burning Short Course, participants will qualify to take the Mississippi Certified Prescribed Burn Manager exam on the last day of the course. Registered Foresters will earn CFE credit.

There is limited capacity and registration is required. Applicants will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about the Prescribed Burning Short Course or to register for a session, click here.

LATEST STORIES: