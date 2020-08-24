Mississippi Forestry Commission deploys firefighters to Colorado

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) deployed a 20-person crew of wildland firefighters to assist state and federal partners with wildfire suppression efforts in Colorado.

“We appreciate our employees volunteering to be part of these efforts to help our state and federal partners in Colorado,” said Russell Bozeman, MFC state forester. “Fighting the destructive power of wildfire means our wildland firefighters are working long hours in extreme conditions protecting people’s lives, homes and forestland.”

According to MFC, the members of this 20-person team are trained in wildland firefighting tactics and work together to help contain wildfires by constructing a fireline with hand tools.

“In addition to assisting our state and federal partners, our crew members will gain valuable experience that will make them more efficient and effective wildland firefighters when they return home,” Bozeman said. “We are proud of our employees’ dedication and service and look forward to their safe return to Mississippi.”

