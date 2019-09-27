Mississippi Forestry Commission issues burn ban for several counties

The Mississippi Forestry Commission issues burn bans for multiple counties across the state as dry conditions spread.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission issues burn bans for multiple counties across the state as dry conditions spread.

On Thursday, MFC issued bans in Lincoln, Rankin and Tate counties. The commission already had issued bans in Adams, Copiah, Lauderdale, Lee and Montgomery counties.

All current burn bans are set to expire in late October.

Under Mississippi state law, outdoor burning is illegal when a burn ban is in effect. State also says any person caught burning while a burn ban is in effect can be fined up to $500 and are enforced by the local sheriff’s department.

Outdoor grills are allowed under a burn ban but should be used under careful supervision and away from flammable material.

The bans come as Mississippi is experiencing a dry period. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of Mississippi are listed some level drought condition. 70% of Mississippi is listed under the dry category and 3% is listed under the moderate drought category.

According to 12 News meteorologist Jacob Lanier, no rainfall is expected in Mississippi for at least a week.