Mississippi Forestry Commission personnel and equipment respond to western wildfires

The wind whips embers from the Joshua trees burned by the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, Calif., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC), several personnel and pieces of equipment were deployed to assist states experiencing wildfires.

“Everyone is well aware of the wildfires raging in California, Colorado, and Oregon. There have also been devastating wildfires across Texas over the last few months,” said Russell Bozeman, MFC state forester. “Fortunately, we were in a position to be able to send resources to these four states to help them in their battle against these wildfires.”

From late July to early August, the MFC deployed seven wildland firefighters, two bulldozers, and two other vehicles to Texas to assist the Texas Forest Service with containing multiple fires scattered across the state. Additionally, one wildland firefighter was sent to Colorado and a second was sent to Oregon to assist officials in those states.

In late August, a 20-person MFC hand tool crew was deployed to Colorado to assist federal and state officials with suppression efforts on the Pine Gulch Fire. After only a few days of responding to the Pine Gulch Fire, the MFC crew was re-deployed to the Cameron Peak fire near Fort Collins.

“We appreciate our employees volunteering to be part of these efforts to help our state and federal partners,” Bozeman said. “Fighting the destructive power of wildfire means our wildland firefighters work long hours in extreme conditions protecting people’s lives, homes and forestland.”

MFC said all employees have returned home safely, and have started preparing for the start of the fall wildfire season in Mississippi.

LATEST STORIES: