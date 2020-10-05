Mississippi Forestry Commission recognizes Fire Prevention Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) is joining the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA), the Southern Group of State Forester (SGSF) and others in recognizing this week, October 4-10, as National Fire Prevention Week.

National Fire Prevention Week is always observed during the week of October 9 to coincide with the Great Chicago Fire that started on October 8, 1871, causing widespread destruction, death and homelessness. National Fire Prevention Week is set aside for firefighters to provide fire and life safety education to the public to lessen the casualties and devastating destruction caused by fires.

“While National Fire Prevention Week focuses primarily on home fire safety, we also want to take the opportunity to bring attention to wildfire,” said Russell Bozeman, MFC state forester. “We want to bring awareness to the reality of wildfire to Mississippians.”

Is your home Firewise™?

The MFC offers the Firewise™ program to homeowners and community leaders in order to share information and resources. The Firewise™ program equips homeowners and communities with the information they need to help design, construct, landscape and maintain homes and communities to better withstand wildfires.

Here are a few easy tips to start making your home Firewise™:

Create and maintain at least 30 feet of defensible space around your home.

Remove hazards such as woodpiles or other flammable materials from near your home.

Prune low hanging limbs to six to 10 feet from the ground.

Reduce the amount of fuel that could bring a wildfire into your home by cleaning rooves and gutters.

LATEST STORIES: