Mississippi Freedom Democrat Emma Sanders passes away at 91

Courtesy of Veterans of the Mississippi Civil Rights Movement, Inc.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Emma Sanders, a veteran of the Mississippi Civil Rights Movement and a Mississippi Freedom Democrat, has died. She was 91.

Sanders was most recognized as one of the founding members of the current Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party established during the Civil Rights Movement.

She and many other activists including Fannie Lou Hamer challenged the all-white party leaders so that African-Americans could be seated with the Mississippi delegation at the national convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey in 1964.

Mississippi civil rights activist Emma Sanders

This event, not only lead to the restructuring of the Mississippi Democratic Party,

but had an impact on Democratic politics throughout the country.

Sanders passed away Wednesday, June 24 surrounded by family. The funeral service will be held July 1 at 11:00 a.m. at Garden Memorial Park.

Visitation will be allowed Tuesday, June 30 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Lakeover Funeral Home.

LATEST STORIES: