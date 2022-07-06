JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Twelve new marker sites have been selected for the Mississippi Freedom Trail, under the coordination of the Mississippi Humanities Council (MHC). With the first markers dedicated in 2011, the trail now includes more than 30 sites.

Visit Mississippi leaders asked the Humanities Council to help coordinate the next phase of the trail. With special federal funds to support tourism development, Visit Mississippi has funding in place for 20 new markers to be completed by the end of 2024.

The MHC is coordinating the selection, writing, and dedication of these new markers. The council has assembled a scholars committee of historians and community leaders which has selected the next 11 civil rights sites to be commemorated.

The 12 new markers include:

Victoria Gray Adams

Hattiesburg Berglund School protests

McComb Dorie & Joyce Ladner

Palmers Crossing Henry Reaves & the Benton County Movement

Benton County Alexander vs. Holmes

Lexington Grenada School Integration Crisis

Grenada Lawrence Guyot

Pass Christian Annie Devine

Canton United League of Mississippi

Holly Springs Meridian Movement

Meridian Benjamin Murph and the Laurel Movement

Laurel Natchez NAACP Headquarters Natchez

All of these new markers will be researched and written by scholars and dedicated in 2023 and 2024.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with Visit Mississippi to preserve and promote Mississippi’s vital civil rights history,” said MHC Executive Director Dr. Stuart Rockoff. “Our hope is these markers not only attract tourists but also strengthen our communities by helping all Mississippians appreciate our state’s vital civil rights history.”

Eight additional markers will be selected by the committee from an open application process. The first deadline for these Freedom Trail applications will be Thursday, September 1.

To learn more about the Mississippi Freedom Trail and to apply for a marker, visit www.mshumanities.org.