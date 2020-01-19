Mississippi funding fence to keep animals off runways

MERIDIAN, Miss. – Mississippi will pay $3 million for a fence to keep wild animals off the runways of a military base. A Navy official says Mississippi Development Authority has offered a grant to pay for the barrier at Naval Air Station Meridian.

The new chain-link fence would be built inside an existing fence surrounding the base, and bottom of the new fence will be buried deep.

Deer, cattle, hogs and coyotes have reached the property in recent years. Pigs have a low center of gravity and can cause a plane to lose control if they are hit by the nose wheel.