Mississippi gave $2M in welfare money to wrestler’s group

FILE – In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother Brett DiBiase, right, induct their father "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase into the 2010 WWE Hall of Fame at the Ceremony in Phoenix, Ariz. (Rick Scuteri/AP Images for WWE, File)

JACKSON, Miss. – The state of Mississippi gave more than $2.1 million in federal welfare money to a ministry run by former pro wrestler Ted DiBiase Sr. He was known in the ring as “The Million Dollar Man” and is the father of a man indicted on charges of embezzling federal welfare money from the state.

The Clarion Ledger reported that DiBiase’s Heart of David Ministries had a contract with the Mississippi Department of Human Services. Son Brett DiBiase worked for department Director John Davis. Both are among six people indicted.

Heart of David Ministries saw revenues double in the year Brett DiBiase was hired by the state.