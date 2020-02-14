Breaking News
Pearl River to reach 38 feet on Sunday; cities issue MANDATORY evacuation orders

Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

Download the 12 News Weather App

Submit Weather Pics

Mississippi gave $2M in welfare money to wrestler’s group

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother Brett DiBiase, right, induct their father “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase into the 2010 WWE Hall of Fame at the Ceremony in Phoenix, Ariz. The state of Mississippi gave more than $2.1 million in federal welfare money to a ministry run by former pro wrestler Ted DiBiase Sr. He was known in the ring as “The Million Dollar Man” and is the father of a Brett, who was recently indicted on charges of embezzling federal welfare money from the state. (Rick Scuteri/AP Images for WWE, File)

JACKSON, Miss. – The state of Mississippi gave more than $2.1 million in federal welfare money to a ministry run by former pro wrestler Ted DiBiase Sr. He was known in the ring as “The Million Dollar Man” and is the father of a man indicted on charges of embezzling federal welfare money from the state.

The Clarion Ledger reported that DiBiase’s Heart of David Ministries had a contract with the Mississippi Department of Human Services. Son Brett DiBiase worked for department Director John Davis. Both are among six people indicted.

Former Director of DHS and others arrested in largest public embezzlement case in Mississippi history

Heart of David Ministries saw revenues double in the year Brett DiBiase was hired by the state. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories