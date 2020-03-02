Mississippi gets about $16M from new lottery since November

(CBS) - The Federal Trade Commission says Americans lost nearly 670 million dollars to scams last year. A new report from the Better Business Bureau is ranking the scams where people are most likely to lose money.

Last year, Michael Poling was posting his resume on employment sites looking for work. A company reached out with a customer service position he could do from home. "Nothing kind of odd about it, or anything like that to me," he said. He was sent a check for $5,000 to buy home office equipment and was told to return any money left over. But when an acquaintance warned him it could be a scam, he didn't cash the check and reached out to authorities instead. "They advised me to just stop all contact, just not talk to them, don't respond to them," Poling says.