Mississippi girl featured on Cheerios boxes as part of campaign for children’s hospitals

Aubrey Armstrong, of Oxford, is featured on Cheerios boxes as part of the Costco campaign to help children’s hospitals. (Courtesy: Children’s of Mississippi)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A familiar face will be on the front and back of the Cheerios box!

Aubrey Armstrong, of Oxford, is featured on the boxes as part of the Costco campaign to help children’s hospitals. She’s one of 10 national Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Champions.

Armstrong visited the Costco in Ridgeland on Friday to grab a few boxes from the shelves. She even signed a few autographs.

You can help support kids like Armstrong with a donation at the Costco register through the end of the month.