Mississippi GM workers join national strike

GM plant workers started off the work week across the country by walking off the assembly line and heading to the picket line.

New contract negotiations went south. Now workers are worried about benefits and how long the impasse might be.

For the last 20 years, folks have worked at a GM plant in Brandon employing close to a hundred people. Monday, the parking lot was about a third full and employees took turns on the picket line.

The United Autoworkers Union helped represent employees, waving signs and chanting at passing cars. Workers say they’ve received two hourly raises of eighty-five cents each in the last fourteen years. They say, now, GM wants to cut their healthcare plans by fifteen percent.

“Our government gives these big corporations all the tax breaks and then the greedy CEOs take their tax breaks and then move companies overseas like Mexico or China. Then they say China is stealing our jobs or Mexico is stealing our jobs when the real issues is greedy CEOs giving our jobs away. They want cheap labor,” said Andrea Keys.

Many workers told 12 News this is the third or fourth location they’ve worked for because previous plants were either closed or moved overseas.