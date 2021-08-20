Mississippi Goodwill stores to quarantine items to help prevent COVID

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local Goodwill stores have been busier than ever this year. With COVID cases rising in Mississippi, there’s concern for outbreaks.

Goodwill leaders said they have always sprayed down every item that comes into the store. Now, they are also quarantining items for 24 hours before selling them to make sure they do not spread the virus through a donation.

Goodwill closed for two months last year due to the pandemic, but Goodwill Mississippi CEO David Hollingsworth said he has no plans to shut down again.

“The donations are our lifeblood, and we found that is important to try to stay open because that creates jobs, and the donations have been really really strong,” said Hollingsworth.

He said protecting staff and shoppers from COVID-19 is a top priority. Employees are required to mask up and have their temperatures taken daily.