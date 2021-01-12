Mississippi governor addresses violence at U.S. Capitol, President Trump

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) is noncommittal in whether or not he’s proud of the support he’s received from President Donald Trump. During a news conference on Tuesday, the governor did not call on the president to resign.

Reeves denounced the violence that took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. He said this is a point of self-reflection.

So far, two Republican senators have called for the removal of President Trump. Reeves said the efforts of the Democrats in the House to impeach the president is more divisive and unnecessary. He said everyone should focus on the future, and he added there will be a peaceful transfer of power.

The governor also discussed safety at the Mississippi State Capitol leading up to inauguration day. He said he won’t go into detail on potential threats facing the Capitol, but he said they will be ready for any potential agitators.

