Mississippi governor attends Dan Forest rally in North Carolina; says he wore mask 90% of the time

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves attended a campaign event for Dan Forest in North Carolina over the weekend. Forest is the Republican candidate for governor in North Carolina.
In a picture shared to Forest’s Facebook page, Gov. Reeves was not wearing a mask. There were also pictures of a large crowd, with many people not wearing facial coverings.
Gov. Reeves was asked out the campaign event during a news conference on Tuesday. He said he wore a mask 90% of the time at the event.
