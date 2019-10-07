Mississippi governor candidates set for statewide debate

JACKSON, Miss. (News Release) — Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has announced it will host the first live televised statewide debate in the race for Mississippi Governor between Lt. Governor Tate Reeves (R) and Attorney General Jim Hood (D) on Thursday, October 10 at 7 p.m. The one-hour Mississippi Governor’s Debate is currently the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two major candidates ahead of the statewide election November 5.

The debate will air on five Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., stations across the state, including WJTV-TV (CBS), WHLT-TV (CBS), KZUP-CD (Ind), WREG-TV (CBS), and WFNA-TV (CW), in addition to select television broadcast partners including WMDN-TV (CBS) and WTVA-TV (ABC), and WXXV-TV (NBC), and radio partners SuperTalk, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, and Jackson State University. Local viewers may also access a live-stream of the debate online by visiting their local Nexstar station’s website (see table below for more information). Mississippi Governor’s Debate is scheduled to take place on the campus of The University of Southern Mississippi at the Joe Paul Theater in Thad Cochran Center, 121 West Memorial Drive, in Hattiesburg. The debate will be moderated by Byron Brown, anchorman and political reporter for WJTV-TV, and Greg Hurst, anchorman for WREG-TV Greg Hurst.

All questions to the candidates will be focused on topical local and regional issues impacting communities across Mississippi, including education, health care, infrastructure and the economy, as well as candidate-specific subjects. In addition to taking questions from the moderators, candidates also will respond to pre-taped questions from students at the University of Southern Mississippi.

“Nexstar is committed to doing its part to support greater levels of civic engagement during the upcoming election cycle by producing more debates so local voters can make informed decisions on election day,” stated Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “Our Mississippi stations’ are dedicated to bringing viewers and digital customers the most comprehensive local news programming and political coverage across the state. As of right now, the Mississippi Governor’s Debate is the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two major candidates before the election November 5—it is important that the state’s voters hear directly from them about their plans to address the issues that matter most. We are proud to have our local news and programming teams in five markets partner to produce this exclusive live televised debate both on-air and streaming online. To ensure that we are addressing the information interests of all local voters, we are also are teaming up with select broadcast partners to facilitate statewide coverage of the event. We are grateful to the candidates for their participation, to the University of Southern Mississippi, and to the outstanding local communities of Mississippi for their continued viewership and engagement.”

The election for Mississippi Governor will take place on November 5, 2019. For more information regarding how to register to vote, upcoming elections, including early voting dates, polling locations and voter identification requirements, please visit https://www.sos.ms.gov/Vote/Pages/default.aspx

Mississippi Governor’s Debate Television Broadcast and Live-Stream

Thursday, October 19, 2019, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CT

The University of Southern Mississippi, Joe Paul Theater in Thad Cochran Center, 121 West Memorial Drive, Hattiesburg, MS.

Moderators:

Bryon Brown WJTV-TV

Greg Hurst WREG-TV

Debate will be carried on the following television stations and Nexstar websites in Mississippi:

Radio stations carrying the debate are SuperTalk, Mississippi Public Broadcasting and Jackson State University.