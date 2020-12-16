Mississippi governor declares Dec. 20 as statewide Day of Prayer, Humility and Fasting

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The governor of Mississippi announced he will designate Sunday, December 20, as a statewide Day of Prayer, Humility and Fasting.

Gov. Tate Reeves made the announcement on Facebook Live.

“Please join us for that announcement if you are willing, and set aside some extra time on Sunday to pray for the future of our state,” he said on Twitter.

