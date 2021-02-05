Mississippi governor expresses disapproval of Biden’s transgender policy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After President Joe Biden shared his plan to protect access to sports, bathrooms and locker rooms for transgender students, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves expressed his disapproval of the new policy via Twitter.
On Thursday, Governor Reeves tweeted that President Biden’s actions “will limit opportunity for so many competitors like my daughters.”
As a father of two female athletes, Gov. Reeves also said he understands the notion of providing a more equal opportunity for success. However, he believes politicians are pushing children into transgenderism.
“I don’t understand why politicians are pushing children into transgenderism in the first place. I certainly don’t understand why the President chose to make it a priority. And my heart breaks for the young women across America who will lose in this radical social experiment,” said the governor.