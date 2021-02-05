Mississippi governor expresses disapproval of Biden’s transgender policy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After President Joe Biden shared his plan to protect access to sports, bathrooms and locker rooms for transgender students, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves expressed his disapproval of the new policy via Twitter.

On Thursday, Governor Reeves tweeted that President Biden’s actions “will limit opportunity for so many competitors like my daughters.”

It is also why I am so disappointed over President Biden’s actions to force young girls like them to compete with biological males for access to athletics. It will limit opportunity for so many competitors like my daughters. It is bad policy and it is wrong for America. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) February 4, 2021

As a father of two female athletes, Gov. Reeves also said he understands the notion of providing a more equal opportunity for success. However, he believes politicians are pushing children into transgenderism.

“I don’t understand why politicians are pushing children into transgenderism in the first place. I certainly don’t understand why the President chose to make it a priority. And my heart breaks for the young women across America who will lose in this radical social experiment,” said the governor.