Mississippi governor gives update on COVID-19, backwater developments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference on Friday to give an update on the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi, and he will discuss the state’s ongoing strategy to limit transmission.
The governor will be joined by U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. Governor Reeves will also address recent backwater developments.
The news conference will be at 2:30 p.m. at the State of Mississippi Woolfolk Building in Jackson.
