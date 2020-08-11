Mississippi governor on college football amid pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a briefing on Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves talked about why college football should continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I personally believe that we can play college football. I don’t think we can do it in a stadium with 100,000 people, but we’ve been working with our universities looking at the potential for an agreement on what it would look like. There are no easy decisionsm but we’re not going to ever minimize risk to a point of zero,” said Reeves.

The governor also tweeted his thoughts about college football during the pandemic.

Conferences that completely cancel football are doing it because they’re scared of lawsuits and bad press—not because they’re worried about safety.



There is risk in all of life. There are things we can do to manage it without destroying society. Limit crowds and let ‘em play! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) August 11, 2020

