Mississippi governor proclaims February 12 as Arbor Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – By a proclamation from Gov. Tate Reeves, Mississippi will recognize Arbor Day on Friday, February 12.

“Nationally, Arbor Day is recognized in April,” said Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) state forester, Russell Bozeman. “However, we celebrate Arbor Day in Mississippi on the second Friday in February each year because late winter is the best time to plant new trees. This gives the young trees time to take root before the spring green-up begins.”

Additionally, Gov. Reeves has proclaimed February 13-20 as Tree Planting Week across the state. During this week, community partners, families and friends will join together to celebrate the benefits of trees and community forests to recognize the unique beauty and diversity of Mississippi’s native trees.

Leading up to Mississippi Arbor Day, many counties will host events and give away trees, or sell them at a reduced price. A list of these tree giveaways and sales can be found at www.mfc.ms.gov/programs/urban-community-forestry/arbor-day-events-tree-giveaways-sales/ .

“On behalf of the Mississippi Forestry Commission and all of our forestry partners, I want to thank Gov. Reeves for this proclamation,” Bozeman said. “I also want to encourage all Mississippians to take advantage of the tree giveaways and sales in their communities to help spread the importance of trees for future generations. Healthy trees lead to healthy lives.”