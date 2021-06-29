Mississippi governor responds to license plate lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves responded to a lawsuit that was filed because of Mississippi’s license plates, which feature the phrase, “In God We Trust.” The phrase has been on the state’s license plates since 2019.

American Atheists, the Mississippi Humanist Association and three nonreligious state residents filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the state due to the license plate. The complaint accuses the Mississippi Commissioner of Revenue of violating the people’s freedom of speech and religion by forcing them to display the religious message on their personal vehicles.

The governor has continuously backed the phrase.

“They may claim they don’t want to take down, “In God We Trust,” but the fact of the matter is, the reason they claim that is because that case has been litigated many times in the past. If the federal judge who has this case follows a longstanding precedent, I think he’ll dismiss this case very quickly,” said Reeves

The lawsuit also claims that there are no alternatives to the plate for trailers, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, drivers with disabilities and custom plates.