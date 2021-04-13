Mississippi governor signs bill to eliminate licensing requirements for some professions

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Governor Tate Reeves signed a new bill that would allow cosmologists to work without strict state-required licensing and hours requirements. House Bill 1312 allows cosmetologists to work in the state of Mississippi without being licensed.

Lisa Cochran, who is the Chief Inspiration Officer of The Studio Aveda Salon, said, “This new law is good for stylists moving to Mississippi, giving them an opportunity to work in cosmology without the strict hours requirements, especially when some don’t have the money to take costly classes.”

The president of Empower Mississippi, Russ Latino, said this new legislation gives Mississippians an excellent opportunity to earn a living.

“It’s really not about getting rid of all regulations. It’s about making sure regulations designed in a smart way that doesn’t present burdens for people who otherwise have an opportunity to earn a living for themselves and their family,” stated Latino.

Cochran said she does have some concerns regarding licensing on the aspect eyebrow threading.

“I would careful of the freedom around the eyelash extensions, because anytime you’re coming near someone’s eye, there’s the danger of eye infection, if there’s not some type of regulation to make sure you’re being cleaned,” she said.

Cochran is concerned about the safety practices being enforced for unlicensed cosmologists.

“The concern to me is will this same group of unregulated business owners or employees will they go about those same safety practices. I think that’s something the consumer needs to be aware of.”

The bill is expected to become law on July 1, 2021.