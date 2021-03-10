Mississippi governor to sign bill banning transgender athletes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will sign Senate Bill 2536 on Thursday, March 11. The bill would ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.

In January, Democratic President Joe Biden signed an executive order Jan. 20 that bans discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere. Mississippi is one of more than 20 states with lawmakers proposing restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors this year.

The signing will take place at the State Capitol building at 9:30 a.m.