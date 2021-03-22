Mississippi Governor’s Mansion reopens for tours in April

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) announced the historic section of the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion will reopen for guided tours on Thursday, April 1.

According to MDAH, the free tours will be offered Tuesday through Thursday at 9:30 a.m., 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Reservations are mandatory and must be made at least 72 hours in advance.

“After a long year filled with many challenges, we are so excited to resume tours at the Governor’s Mansion,” said First Lady Elee Reeves. “We look forward to seeing everyone who comes to visit Mississippi’s home! It is our hope that each of you will come learn more about this historic home, and grow to love it as much as we do.”

To make a reservation, email the curator at mansiontours@mdah.ms.gov or call 601-359-6421. As a precaution, a maximum of ten visitors per time slot will be allowed in the mansion and face coverings will be required.