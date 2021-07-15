Mississippi governor’s public safety initiative for Jackson underway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One day after Governor Tate Reeves announced a new public safety initiative for the City of Jackson, more officers were on patrol around the State Capitol and on the interstates.

“I look at it as being a continuation of something we’ve already had, and to increase the amount of resources being applied directly to streets of Jackson,” said Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance.

Since July 1, there have been more than 100 citations issued under the new laws that are in place, according to Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell.

Capitol Police now have the authority to arrest people, which is a change from the past when it’s been viewed more as a security force.

“We’ve never had the opportunity to bring all the assets we would have with the Highway Patrol, MBI to assist Capitol Police in such an effort,” said Tindell.

There are also more troopers patrolling the interstates in Jackson.

“Everybody from across the state should be able to come visit their state hospital, museums, even fairgrounds and feel safe and have a feeling that they are going to be safe,” Tindell stated.

Jackson city leaders hope more manpower on the streets will pave the way for a safer capital.