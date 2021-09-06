Mississippi group collecting ingredients to provide meals to New Orleans residents

LAPLACE, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 30: Alonzo Lewis rescues items from his mother’s home after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ida on August 30, 2021 in Laplace, Louisiana. Ida made landfall August 29 as a category 4 storm southwest of New Orleans. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Christian Training Society are asking for people to donate ingredients, so volunteers can cook and serve food in New Orleans after Hurricane Ida. They will also accept monetary donations.

The group will collect donations September 8-15, 2021. Food will be distributed Friday, September 17 through Sunday, September 19 in New Orleans. 

Drop off locations:

  • 222 Timberline Dr. Madison
    • Time: 9:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m. 
    • Date: September 8 – 15 
  • Crossroads M.B. Church – 325 E. McDowell Rd. Jackson
    • Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
    • Date: September 9, 11
  • More Than Flowers – 516 Nakoma Dr. Suite D Jackson
    • Time 12:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
    • Date: September 8 – 15

List of ingredients:

  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning
  • Gumbo filé
  • Cajun seasoning 
  • Ole Bay
  • Liquid Smoke
  • Liquid Zatarain’s
  • Crushed red peppers 
  • Parsley Paprika
  • Chicken bullion cubes
  • Seasoning saltGarlic powder
  • Onion powder
  • Dried thyme 
  • Oregano
  • Cayenne pepper
  • Chicken broth
  • Tomato purée
  • Baked beans “large can”
  • Butter “sticks/real”
  • Eggs
  • Bag of potatoes
  • Can corn and fresh corn

For more information call Seth Adams at (601) 665-3843.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

