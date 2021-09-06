Mississippi group collecting ingredients to provide meals to New Orleans residents

LAPLACE, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 30: Alonzo Lewis rescues items from his mother’s home after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ida on August 30, 2021 in Laplace, Louisiana. Ida made landfall August 29 as a category 4 storm southwest of New Orleans. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Christian Training Society are asking for people to donate ingredients, so volunteers can cook and serve food in New Orleans after Hurricane Ida. They will also accept monetary donations.

The group will collect donations September 8-15, 2021. Food will be distributed Friday, September 17 through Sunday, September 19 in New Orleans.

Drop off locations:

222 Timberline Dr. Madison Time: 9:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m. Date: September 8 – 15

Crossroads M.B. Church – 325 E. McDowell Rd. Jackson Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Date: September 9, 11

More Than Flowers – 516 Nakoma Dr. Suite D Jackson Time 12:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Date: September 8 – 15



List of ingredients:

Salt

Pepper

Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning

Gumbo filé

Cajun seasoning

Ole Bay

Liquid Smoke

Liquid Zatarain’s

Crushed red peppers

Parsley Paprika

Chicken bullion cubes

Seasoning saltGarlic powder

Onion powder

Dried thyme

Oregano

Cayenne pepper

Chicken broth

Tomato purée

Baked beans “large can”

Butter “sticks/real”

Eggs

Bag of potatoes

Can corn and fresh corn

For more information call Seth Adams at (601) 665-3843.