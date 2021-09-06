Mississippi group collecting ingredients to provide meals to New Orleans residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Christian Training Society are asking for people to donate ingredients, so volunteers can cook and serve food in New Orleans after Hurricane Ida. They will also accept monetary donations.
The group will collect donations September 8-15, 2021. Food will be distributed Friday, September 17 through Sunday, September 19 in New Orleans.
Drop off locations:
- 222 Timberline Dr. Madison
- Time: 9:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m.
- Date: September 8 – 15
- Crossroads M.B. Church – 325 E. McDowell Rd. Jackson
- Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Date: September 9, 11
- More Than Flowers – 516 Nakoma Dr. Suite D Jackson
- Time 12:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Date: September 8 – 15
List of ingredients:
- Salt
- Pepper
- Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning
- Gumbo filé
- Cajun seasoning
- Ole Bay
- Liquid Smoke
- Liquid Zatarain’s
- Crushed red peppers
- Parsley Paprika
- Chicken bullion cubes
- Seasoning saltGarlic powder
- Onion powder
- Dried thyme
- Oregano
- Cayenne pepper
- Chicken broth
- Tomato purée
- Baked beans “large can”
- Butter “sticks/real”
- Eggs
- Bag of potatoes
- Can corn and fresh corn
For more information call Seth Adams at (601) 665-3843.