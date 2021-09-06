Mississippi groups provide meals for Hurricane Ida evacuees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Hurricane Ida evacuees fill Mississippi, one hotel director in Ridgeland said he wanted to provide some sense of normalcy for his guests.

Herman Peters said he remembers being an evacuee 16 years ago after Hurricane Katrina, and now he has the ability to help others.

Peters partnered with his fraternity brothers of Phi Beta Sigma and Mississippi to provide free meals to dozens taking shelter in the state after Hurricane Ida. The meals were cooked at Residence Inn and were disturbed to several hotels across the metro.

“People are misplaced right now, and they need to know that people care. I understand what it feels like to be away from home, especially during holiday time. It’s very important that we do this during this time because it’s unfortunate this had to happen, but you know, we are doing what we can to make them as comfortable as possible,” said Peters.

Patrick Bradley, with Mississippi on the Move, said, “We have been doing disaster relief kind of all year based on what we had, the ice storm earlier in the year. It’s kind of the same concept, same situation. Where there is a need, we come up and just do the best we can.”