Mississippi guardsmen welcomed by senators in Washington, D.C.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith welcomed Mississippi Guardsmen to Washington, D.C.

The troops traveled as a request of the Pentagon and are working with local law enforcers to protect protesters, residents, private property and monuments from the riots and vandalism.

Thank you @nationalguardMS for your service. May you only encounter peaceful demonstrations on this assignment. https://t.co/Dr8NmfiRda pic.twitter.com/A2CY8CrqEU — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) June 5, 2020

About 400 members of the Mississippi National Guard have been deployed to the city amid mass protests over the George Floyd killing. Floyd is the African American man who died while in police custody.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she wants the troops out of the city. President Donald Trump responded to her statements on Twitter.