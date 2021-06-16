Mississippi has one of the lowest COVID vaccination rates in the country

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country. Doctors with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the state is more susceptible to different variants of COVID-19, like the Delta variant.

On Tuesday, the CDC lifted the Delta variant to a “variant of concern.” Health officials said the only way to fight this variant is by getting vaccinated.

Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC incident manager for COVID-19 response, said, “We have three very good vaccines which are extremely effective in against this Delta variant, so most important is to encourage vaccination across the state of Mississippi.”

CDC officials said local leaders can help encourage people to get vaccinated by educating them about it.