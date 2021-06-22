Mississippi Head Start programs to receive more than $15M

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced more than $15 million awarded to local Head Start programs. The grant funding was part of the American Rescue Plan.

“This investment will help our local Head Start program(s) continue preparing Mississippi kids for success, and help parents get back to work and grow our economy knowing their kids are safe and cared for,” said Thompson.

Agency/ Head Start Grant Coahoma Opportunities $533,639 Washington County Opportunities $1,202,483 Bolivar Community Action Agency $792,083 Delta Health Alliance $1,884,488 Hinds County Human Resource Agency $2,318,817 Institute of Community Services $4,556,272 Mississippi Action for Progress $4,242,789 Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians $320,662

The funding for Head Start will help Mississippi reopen child care providers safely, keep workers on payroll, and lower costs for hardworking families.