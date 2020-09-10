Mississippi Health Officer to host live discussion about COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs will host an hour-long discussion with the public to discuss COVID-19 on Tuesday, September 15.

The forum will be held via Facebook Live on the Mississippi Department of Health’s account starting at 1:00 p.m.

Mississippians can send in COVID-19 questions or concerns by 12:00 p.m. Monday to web@HealthyMS.com. Emails must include “DOBBS” in the subject line.

