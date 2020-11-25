Mississippi health officials urge Gov. Reeves to issue statewide mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi physicians are urging Governor Tate Reeves to issue a statewide mask mandate as the state’s healthcare system is becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19.

Health officials believe the county by county approach, where Gov. Reeves is enforcing mask mandates in high-risk counties, is not working.

The President-Elect of American Academy of Pediatrics, University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) Vice Chancellor, Mississippi State Medical Association Executive Director and the President of Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians released the following request:

“The upcoming winter is going to be difficult for Mississippians. We know that wearing masks will help us continue to grow our economy, allow kids to remain in school, parents go to work, and most importantly, protect all Mississippians from this deadly virus. Physicians from across Mississippi ask that you reinstate a statewide mask mandate.”

