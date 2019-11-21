Mississippi Hemp Cultivation Task Force holds final meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Hemp Cultivation Task Force held its final meeting at the State Capitol in Jackson. Members of the Task Force discussed and approved its final report, which will be submitted to the Mississippi Legislature on December 2, 2019.

The Task Force, chaired by Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson, was established by the Mississippi Legislature to consider the potential of hemp cultivation, market potential and potential job creation in Mississippi.

“The Task Force has developed a fact-based, balanced report that examines all of the issues surrounding the cultivation of hemp in Mississippi. The report presents findings that indicate both the positive potential as well as the significant risks of hemp cultivation,” said Commissioner Gipson. “We have been transparent through this process, and I feel that we are providing the members of the Legislature with the necessary information they can use to craft meaningful hemp policies in the future.”