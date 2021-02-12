Mississippi Highway Patrol advises safety precaution on roadways

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Surface roads could be completely ice covered on Monday, with driving nearly impossible. Sergeant Kervin Stewart with Mississippi Highway Patrol is advising people to be careful on the roads.

“What’s going to happen is the roads are going to become slick. As you see behind me, the overpass are going to become especially slick with this weather coming in because the roadways normally they ice after the bridges. So the bridges will probably ice first. If you have to be out drive safe, slow down, give yourself extra time, give extra space between vehicles better on the highway with,” said Sergeant Stewart.

He also advised to have a plan. Make sure your phone is charged so you can contact someone if any issues come about. Also, just in case, pack a blanket, or a heavy coat.