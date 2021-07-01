Mississippi Highway Patrol announces 2021 Fourth of July enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During the Fourth of July weekend, Mississippi High Patrol (MHP) troopers will take part in a holiday enforcement period across the state. They will be looking for those who are speeding or are reckless drivers. Troopers will also conduct safety checkpoints.

“We will step up our enforcement efforts during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend and continue to work with our law enforcement partners across the state,” said Lieutenant Colonel Malachi Sanders, Deputy Director of MHP. “Our goal is to deter distracted driving, remove impaired drivers, and lower the number of vehicle crashes on our roadways.”

During the Fourth of July holiday period in 2020, troopers investigating 137 crashes with four fatalities. They also made 116 DUI arrests.