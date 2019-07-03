Mississippi Highway Patrol begins Fourth of July Holiday Enforcement Period

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the 2019 Fourth of July Holiday Enforcement Period on Wednesday, July 3.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the 2019 Fourth of July Holiday Enforcement Period on Wednesday, July 3. The enforcement period will end Thursday, July 4, at midnight.

According to MHP, all available troopers will be assigned to saturation patrols and checkpoints to promote traffic safety.

In conjunction with the holiday period, MHP is also launching a new traffic safety initiative “Drive Right Mississippi.” The initiative will run through the month of July. Officials said the initiative will focus on the left hand lane law, distracted and impaired driving, speeding and seatbelt usage.

During the Fourth of July holiday period in 2018, MHP investigated 61 crashes with two fatalities. Troopers made 41 DUI arrests on state and federal highways.