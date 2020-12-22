Mississippi Highway Patrol prepares for “Home for the Holidays” traffic enforcement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday until Sunday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol will be extra strict, looking for people breaking the law over the holidays during its Safe Travel Initiative.

Over the next several days, the highway patrol will ramp up patrol presence on the highways as a reminder to everyone to be aware of their driving habits.

Adrian Craft of the Mississippi Highway Patrol said,

“If you’re going the speed limit, below the speed limit, at the speed limit you have your seatbelt on, you’re not driving impaired, under the influence of anything, you shouldn’t have anything to worry about, as long as you continue to do your defensive driving and thinking above thinking ahead of what’s coming you’ll be fine.”

During the 2019 Christmas enforcement period, MHP investigated 116 crashes and made 39 DUI arrests.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid distracted driving, breaking the speed limit, and not to drive under the influence.

