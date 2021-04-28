Mississippi highway to be dedicated to two fallen Brookhaven officers

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Brookhaven will honor two fallen officers, Corporal Zach Moak and Officer James White, on Monday, May 8, by dedicating a segment of U.S. Highway 51 in Lincoln County.

A portion of Highway 51, beginning at its intersection at Natchez Avenue and extending north to its intersection with Brookway Boulevard, will be renamed as ‘Corporal Zach Moak and Officer James White Memorial Highway.’ House Bill 1279 was signed into law in the 2020 legislative session.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), U.S. Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.), State Rep. Becky Currie (R-Miss.), Brookhaven Mayor Joe Cox and others will be in attendance.

The dedication ceremony will be held at the Lampton Auditorium in Brookhaven at 10:00 a.m.