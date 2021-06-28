Mississippi Historical Society announces call for papers on state history topics

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, the Mississippi Historical Society announced a call for individual papers and complete panels on topics related to the study of Mississippi history. They will be presented at the Mississippi Historical Society’s annual meeting March 10-11, 2022, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

“Mississippi’s history is full of compelling stories,” said Mississippi Historical Society president Stephanie Rolph. “Our annual meeting provides a space for us to appreciate the diverse contributors to our history and its preservation. From teachers to public historians and archivists, our community benefits from the various investments that have made our history so vibrant and accessible.”

Individual paper proposals should include a 250-word abstract of the topic, name and affiliation (institution of higher learning, school, business, government entity, museum, archive, etc.), and presenter’s contact information. Panel proposals should include a 500-word abstract that contains a brief description of each proposed topic and includes the names, affiliations, and contact information for each presenter.

Proposals are due Friday, September 17, 2021. Those who wish to submit proposals can send them directly to mhs@mdah.ms.gov.