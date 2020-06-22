Mississippi House Democrats push for new legislation to change state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Mississippi House Democrats, they are pushing to get a resolution to the floor that would allow for the introduction of new legislation. The measure would remove the Confederate battle emblem from the Mississippi state flag and adopt a new flag.
House Minority Leader Robert L. Johnson, III said, “Mississippi House Democrats for years have consistently urged the Mississippi Legislature to do its job and make tough decisions in the best interest of the people of this State. The decision to remove the Confederate battle emblem from our State Flag is one of those decisions; it is our decision to make, and the time to make it is now.”
On Twitter, Governor Tate Reeves, who is a Republican, said there has been a proposal in the Legislature to create a second Mississippi flag. He said the option does not meet the threshold.
