Bill to expand full practice authority to nurse practitioners dies in committee

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After an attempt to pass House Bill 1303 in order to help nurse practitioners expand the access of care, the bill died in committee on Tuesday.

The bill would have given full practice authority to nurse practitioners, so they can better practice in under-served communities. The bill was authored by Rep. Donnie Scoggin (District 89).

If the bill was passed, it would change a state law so advanced practice registered nurses could provide care without the oversight of a doctor. Nurse practitioners in the state are currently required to pay a fee to discuss a patient’s file. The bill would have helped ease those financial shackles that some nurse practitioners currently face.