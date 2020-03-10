Mississippi House passes resolution to put 2nd medical marijuana proposal on November ballot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi House of Representatives passed a resolution to put a second medical marijuana proposal on the ballot in November 2020.

House Concurrent Resolution 39 proposes to create a new article of the Mississippi Constitution as a legislative alternative to Ballot Initiative No. 65 regarding medical marijuana.

Supporters said the House’s proposal would eliminate problems with Ballot Initiative No. 65. Opponents said it’s designed to split the vote and kill both ballot initiatives.

The house passed the resolution 71-49. Click here to read HC 39.